Pak vs NZ: Babar, Imam ruled out of first Test, Rizwan announced captain

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed that captain Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out from the first Test against New Zealand starting on December 26 while announcing the 17-player Test squad for the two-match series.

“Although it will be nearly two weeks to Babar’s injury when the first Test starts, it will be hard on him and the team to play him without any net sessions,” Misbah ul Haq was quoted as saying in a PCB press release.

“I remain confident and optimistic that other players will rise to the occasion in Mount Maunganui and use the opportunity to rise to the occasion,” he added.

Babar and Imam had fractured their thumbs last week during a practice session in Queenstown that led the former to miss the Twenty20 International series against Black Caps and the latter to miss the only four-day game of Pakistan Shaheens against New Zealand A.

“Both [Babar and Imam] are yet to return to nets with the team’s medical staff closely monitoring their progress. Decision on their participation in the second Test, which commences in Christchurch on 3 January, will be made closer to the time,” the press release said.

In Babar’s absence, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan will lead the Pakistan test team.

“Babar’s absence means Mohammad Rizwan will captain the Pakistan side in the first Test. When he will step out for the toss on Saturday, he will become Pakistan’s 33rd captain to lead the side in the traditional format of the game,” the statement added.

Batsman Imran Butt has also been named in the 17-member squad. The Lahore born player represents Balochistan in the domestic four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

“He [Butt] had topped batting charts in the 2019-20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 934 runs at an average of over 62 with four centuries and three half-centuries,” PCB said.

Misbah also said that contrary to the T20I side, the Test team appears to be more organised and experienced in both batting and bowling departments. “With some competitive cricket on the tour now under the belt, I am hoping we will be a better outfit in the longer version of the game,” he concluded.

Pakistan will play two Tests against New Zealand on December 26-30 and January 3-7 in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah. (Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq not available for first Test)

