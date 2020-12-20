Mohammad Amir reveals he retired to end ‘yes boss’ culture in PCB

Mohammad Amir reveals he retired to end ‘yes boss’ culture / Photo: AFP

Pakistani fast-bowler Mohammad Amir has revealed that he decided to quit international cricket so that "yes boss" culture in the national team management could end.

The 28-year-old on Saturday uploaded a video on his official Youtube account to explain the reasons that led him to take this decision.

"I have reservations with the current team's management that wants to pressurize players. This 'yes boss, yes boss' (culture) cannot be allowed to go on," he said.

"Give respect, take respect. In today's world, everyone wants to be treated with respect. This boss culture has to end from cricket," Amir added.

Read: Mohammad Amir says he's quitting Pakistan cricket due to 'mental torture, hostile environment'

Earlier on Thursday the left-arm pacer announced that he’s retiring from international cricket citing “mental torture” and “hostile environment” he faced at Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) hand. Amir said that it was not an emotional decision as he put a lot of thought while taking this step.

The fast bowler, however, denied having any problems with PCB CEO Wasim Khan and the board Chairman Ehsan Mani saying it’s the “current team management” only that he is bothered with.

Amir’s clash with the management first surfaced after he decided to bid adieu to the red-ball cricket last year.

“The current team management is putting people under the impression that I quit Test cricket because I wanted to play for different leagues and not the country,” Amir said.

He added that by such remarks the team management was “trying to ruin his image.”

Hitting at critics, Amir wondered what they expected him to do, if not play for leagues, when he was not selected for the New Zealand tour.

The fast bowler played for Galle Gladiators in the recently concluded Lanka Premier League (LPL) where his team was runner-up. He said that after getting dropped, every player tries to perform in cricket leagues so they can make a comeback.

"How did Haris Rauf get into the national team? He performed in The Big Bash League against the top players of the team and hence was selected for the national team," Amir said.

The fast bowler said that he was hurt when the PCB management didn't inform him beforehand that he hadn't made it to the 35-player squad for the New Zealand tour.

Amir hoped that his decision will help those who are ruining the cricket system in the country “learn a lesson.”

“Cricket means everything to me so leaving it was a very difficult decision,” Amir concluded.

PCB, on the other end, responded to Amir’s decision the same day he announced his retirement saying the board ‘respects’ his decision.

Read: PCB 'respects' Amir’s decision to quit international cricket

Mohammad Amir reveals he retired to end ‘yes boss’ culture in PCB