Pak vs NZ: Live score updates, commentary for 2nd T20I in Hamilton, Dec 20

New Zealand on top after striking four early wickets in second T20I

The second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is underway in Hamilton. Live score and updates of the match appear in this thread. The page does not refresh automatically.

73-4 after 11 overs

65-4 after 10 overs: Hafeez 29 (21) Khushdil 2 (6)

58-4 after 9 overs: Khushdil Shah is the next batsman in. Good first over by Jimmy Neesham. Just three form it as he gets a breakthrough.

56-4 after 8.2 overs: OUT! Neesham strikes. Pakistan captain Shadab Khan goes back to pavilion for 4(7).

55-3 after 8 overs: Two back to back boundaries by Hafeez help Pakistan slightly get back the momentum. They get 9 from that over. Hafeez 21 (16) Shadab 4 (6)

46-3 after 7 overs: Good over for Team Green as they manage to get 13 off it. Hafeez 12 (12) Shadab 4 (4)

33-3 after 6 overs: Shadab Khan on crease now. Tim Southee making sure Pakistan don't miss Jacob Duffy as he gets rid of Pakistan top order. Black Caps in dominating position.

33-3 after 5.4 overs: OUT! Tim Southee strikes yet again. Rizwan edges one to the wicket-keeper and is dismissed for 22 (20).

31-2 after 5 overs: Kyle Jamieson into the attack now. The bowler gives just four runs in his opening over.

27-2 after 4 overs: Six from that over as both the batsmen survive Southee's second over. Rizwan 18 (15) Hafeez 1 (3)

21-2 after 3 overs: Five from that over. Mohammad Hafeez on crease now with Rizwan.

16-2 after 2 overs: OUT! Southee strikes again! Pakistan lose another wicket. Shafique gone for a duck.

16-1 after 1.4 over: OUT! Haider Ali goes for 8.

8-0 after 1 over: Two boundaries by Rizwan take Pakistan to a good start.

10:57am Haider Ali will open with Mohammad Rizwan today. Abdullah Shafique to play down the order.

10:45am Interesting changes in the Black Caps XI. Captain Williamson returns along with pacers Boult and Southee. While Men in Green are playing the same team.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Tim Seifert (wk), 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Devon Conway, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Jimmy Neesham, 7 Kyle Jamieson, 8 Scott Kuggeleijn 9 Tim Southee, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi

Pakistan: 1 Abdullah Shafique, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Haider Ali, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shadab Khan (capt), 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Wahab Riaz, 10 Shaheen Afridi, 11 Haris Rauf

10:30am Pakistan have won the toss and chose to bat first again.

10:15am We are 15 minutes away from the match toss.

10:10am Pakistan trail the three-match series 1-0 courtesy their five-wicket defeat in the opening T20I. A win tonight would see them level the series and stay alive, whereas a defeat would hand the trophy to the hosts.

Pak vs NZ: Live score updates, commentary for 2nd T20I in Hamilton, Dec 20