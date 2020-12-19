Pak vs NZ: Fawad Alam, Rohail Nazir score centuries against New Zealand A

Fawad Alam, Rohail Nazir score centuries against New Zealand A / Photo: PCB

Solid centuries from Fawad Alam and captain Rohail Nazir gave Pakistan Shaheens a commanding 286-run second innings lead over New Zealand A on the third day of the four-day first-class match at Cobham Oval on Saturday.

Resuming their second innings on 15 for one, Shaheens were reeling at four for 64 in the 22nd over before centurions Fawad and Rohail came together to bat.

Following their 215-run alliance for the fifth-wicket, the tourists finished the day at a comfortable 318 for nine.

Fawad top-scored with a 233-ball 139. His innings included 11 boundaries.

Rohail’s innings of 100 came from 164 balls, which included 11 fours and two sixes.

For New Zealand A, right-arm fast Matt Henry took five wickets for 52 in 24 overs. Michael Rae picked three for 75.

Naseem Shah (one) and Mohammad Abbas (0) will resume Shaheen’s second innings tomorrow.

Scores in brief

Pakistan Shaheens 194 all out, 73 overs (Azhar Ali 58, Imran Butt 27, Rohail Nazir 21; Ed Nuttal 5-54, Nathan Smith 3-29) and 318-9, 94 overs (Fawad Alam 139, Rohail Nazir 100, Azhar Ali 29; Matt Henry 5-52, Michael Rae 3-75)

New Zealand A 226 all out, 82.5 overs (Rachin Ravindra 70, Cam Fletcher 57, Natham Smith 40, Ken McClure 24; Mohammad Abbas 4-40, Amad Butt 3-22, Yasir Shah 3-54)

