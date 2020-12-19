Shahid Afridi joins Qalandars for Abu Dhabi T10 League / Photo; File

Former Pakistan star all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Saturday joined the Qalandars team as their icon player for the upcoming season of Abu Dhabi T10 League starting next year.

Qalandars’ owner Atif Rana made the announcement at a news conference earlier today in Lahore. He said that he is very happy to see Afridi become a part of Qalandars’ family.

“The biggest news today that I would like share with you is that for the next season, Shahid Afridi will be our icon player,” Rana said.

Last year Afridi could not participate in the league after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refused to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its players. However, this time the NOCs have been issued.

The 45-year-old said he is honoured to be a part of the Qalandars’ franchise. “It is an honour to be a part of Qalandars family. It was a long-lasting desire to work with a franchise that works all year round,” Afridi said. “The purpose of league cricket is not only to play one month of cricket but also to nurture young talent. I think Qalandars have worked a lot in that department,” he added.

Qalandars coach Aqib Javed was also very excited to have Afridi in the team for the upcoming season of the 10-over tournament. “There is no icon player bigger than Shahid Afridi, he can fill the stadium alone,” he said.

The fourth season of Abu Dhabi T10 League was originally scheduled to be played from 19 to 28 November 2020. However, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament is rescheduled to be held from 28 January to 6 February 2021.

