Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam unlikely to recover before first Test

Babar Azam unlikely to recover before first Test / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is unlikely to recover in time for the team’s first Test against New Zealand after the player got injured in a practice session on December 13.

The 26-year-old’s participation in the opening game of the two-match Test series in Mount Maunganui is doubtful given the lack of time for his recovery.

Babar fractured his right thumb during a throw-down session last week that ruled him out of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The player was then advised to take rest for 12 days.

While Babar is engaged in physical training under the supervision of team’s physiotherapist, sources told Geo Super that the player’s participation in the first Test in unlikely.

In Babar’s absence, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan is most likely to lead the team in red-ball cricket.

On the other hand, left-handed batsman Imam-ul-Haq is also likely to miss the first Test.

The two teams will play the first match of the Test series on December 26 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

