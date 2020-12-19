Pak vs NZ: Pakistan cricket team arrives in Hamilton for second T20I

Pakistan cricket team arrives in Hamilton for second T20I / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket team arrived in Hamilton on Saturday for their second Twenty20 International against New Zealand scheduled for December 19.

The team travelled through bus from Auckland where they played the first T20I against the hosts on Friday. New Zealand won the game by five wickets and took 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Men in Green will rest today and not participate in any training session. Given the failure of Pakistan’s top order in the opening match against Kiwis, there is possibility of changes in the playing XI for the next game.

Pakistan is playing under the leadership of Shadab Khan after Babar Azam was ruled out from the series due to injury.

The second game of the white-ball series will be played tomorrow at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Match will start at 11 a.m. (PST)

