Aus vs Ind: WATCH: India dismissed for lowest Test total ever

Indian cricket team recorded their lowest innings score in Test cricket after they were dismissed for 36 in the opening session of the third day of the first test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

This is India’s lowest Test total in their 88 years of test cricket history. Their previous lowest score was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

The visitors faced a heavy blow to their hopes of repeating the maiden test series triumph in Australia. They resumed on 9-1 in the opening session on third day but could only add 27 runs before Mohammed Shami was retired hurt, forcing the team to end their second innings for 36.

No batsman in the Indian eleven could manage a score in double figures.



Pacers Josh Hazlewood (5-8) and Pat Cummins (4-21) caused the Indian horror show as the bowlers did all the damage at a ground known usually for big scores.

Australia now requires just 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.





