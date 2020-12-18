PCB begins preparation for PSL season six

PCB begins preparation for PSL season 6 / Photo: Gulf News

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started preparations for the sixth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The board has informed the franchisees that it is mandatory to conduct the sixth edition of the league as per the scheduled window.

A meeting will be held today to decide the categories for local players. After the confirmation of the categories, the franchises will be able to trade the players.

In the next 8 to 10 days, the retention of the players in the teams will be announced. Each team will be able to retain 8 players for the next edition. It is suggested that players’ draft will take place on January 10.

Prior to the upcoming edition of the domestic tournament, a number of issues remain unresolved between the PCB and the franchises, with the PSL's financial model topping the list. No progress has been made in this regard so far but the PCB has decided to conduct the sixth edition of PSL as planned.

PCB sources said that despite the difficult situation, they are compelled to conduct PSL in February-March because there is no other window available throughout the year due to Pakistan cricket team’s back to back series.

The sources also mentioned that conducting PSL is also mandatory due to the completion of the three-year rights circle. They added that the franchises have been informed regarding the matter.

The PSL's future was uncertain over the last few months due to a bitter dispute between the Board and the franchise owners, who claimed that the league's financial model was skewed against them.

The PCB CEO, however, had brushed aside those concerns, adding that the matters with franchises will eventually be resolved.

