Kamran Akmal supports Mohammad Amir, asks PCB to think beyond ego

Pakistan test cricketer Kamran Akmal has come out in support of Mohammad Amir and asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think beyond its ego after the player announced retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Talking to Geo Super on Friday, Akmal said that Amir’s decision is not good for Pakistan cricket. He urged the team management to let go of its ego and make decisions for the betterment of national cricket.

“One has to wonder why Amir made this decision. What were the motives that forced him to go this way,” Akmal said.

The 38-year-old, who has also been ignored by PCB for quite some time now added, “Amir is playing in leagues all over the world and he has the potential to return to the national team.”

Earlier on Thursday, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket citing “mental torture” and “hostile environment” he faced at PCB’s end. The 28-year-old pacer was not in good terms with the management after he decided to bid adieu to the red-ball cricket last year.

Akmal supported Amir’s decision of retiring from Test cricket last year due to workload, saying the player was ‘unjustifiably targeted’ for his personal choice and the statements given from the management targeting Amir were disappointing.

The veteran cricketer, however, pointed out that the problem does not lie in PCB but with current management. “I think the PCB has supported Mohammad Amir a lot. He has taken this decision because of the current management. With the new management, things may get better,” he said.

“Experiments have made the state of cricket worse in the country. Sami Aslam has left Pakistan for the United States. Let the season end, many more names will emerge,” Akmal added.

PCB, on the other end, responded immediately the same day after Amir’s announcement and confirmed his retirement by saying the board “respects” his decision.

