Khabib Nurmagomedov named BCC ‘World Sport Star of the Year’ / Photo: UFC

Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has been named BBC Sports Personality's World Sport Star of the Year, the outlet announced on Thursday.

The 32-year-old topped an online public vote against other sporting greats including Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis, American basketball great LeBron James, American golfer Dustin Johnson, French footballer Wendie Renard, and Irish boxer Katie Taylor, BBC revealed.

The UFC fighter created a professional record for himself with 29 victories earlier this year in October after defeating interim champion Justin Gaethje in an emotional match.

Considered as one of them most dominant fighters in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, Khabib announced his retirement from the sport right after the UFC 254 victory.

The Russian had lost his father, coach and mentor Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov only four months ago in early July this year. “Today, I want to say this is my last fight. I wouldn't fight without father,” Khabib had said while retiring.

