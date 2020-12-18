Faisal Javed asks PCB not to waste Mohammad Amir

Senator Faisal Javed has asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not waste Mohammad Amir’s talent after the fast bowler announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Sharing his opinion on the recent controversy, Faisal took to the popular social media site Twitter and requested the board and the player to solve the matter and refrain from making an emotional decision.

”Team management may look into Amir's concerns & involve sr. players to handle the matter,” he wrote. “28yrs old Amir is a huge talent & we shouldn't waste him.”

Earlier on Thursday, Amir announced his retirement from international cricket citing “mental torture” and “hostile environment” he faced at PCB’s end. The fast bowler was not selected in the national team squad for the current New Zealand tour.

"The sort of environment that has been created ... I don't think I can play cricket under this management. I am quitting cricket as I am being tortured mentally. I don't think I can take this anymore,” Amir said while announcing his retirement.

The 28-year-old pacer was not in good terms with the management after he decided to bid adieu to the red-ball cricket last year.

The ruling party member also asked the fast bowler to reconsider his decision of quitting from the longest format.

“And for Amir, he may reconsider his test cricket as his age & form still suits him this v format. No emotional decision please,” he added.

PCB responded immediately the same day after Amir’s announcement confirmed his retirement and saying, “This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects.”

