Shoaib Akhtar urges PCB not to waste Mohammad Amir

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to waste Mohammad Amir after the bowler decided to retire from international cricket on Thursday.

Taking to his official Youtube account, the 45-year-old revealed that he too was not treated well by PCB management in 2011 Cricket World Cup.

“I was not treated well during the 2011 Cricket World Cup, not by Shahid Afridi but by the rest of the management. I’ll say it openly,” Akhtar said “I was harassed but I did not care as I had already announced my retirement.”

The former pacer revealed that it is true favoritism exists in management and that they play with ‘players’ psyche’ by exploiting ‘mentally weak’ players. “Extreme liking and disliking exists in the management, it existed in my time, too” he said. “An opening-batsman I won’t name once left the tour midway due to management, same for another wicket-keeper batsman. Mentally weak players cannot survive in this environment.”

The Rawalpindi Express, however, suggested that all players face these challenges and Amir can only silent his critics and management by good performances. “Ultimately you have to face it yourself, bear it yourself, you have to confront the fears, confront the management. Amir should work on his performance,” he advised the pacer.



Akhtar also claimed that he can manage Amir better if given a chance. “If you hand Amir to me, you will see him bowl at 150+ km/h. You’ll see him have muscle mass, you’ll see him with pace,” the veteran pacer said.

Earlier on Thursday, Amir decided to retire from International cricket citing ‘mental torture’ and ‘hostile environment’ he faced at PCB’s end. "The sort of environment that has been created ... I don't think I can play cricket under this management," the 28-year-old pacer said.

"I am quitting cricket as I am being tortured mentally. I don't think I can take this anymore because I bore immense torture from 2010 to 2015,” Amir added.

The board responded immediately later the same day confirming his retirement and saying they “respect” his decision.

