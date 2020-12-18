Pak vs NZ: Live score updates, commentary for 1st T20I in Auckland, Dec 18

The 1st T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand is underway in Auckland. Live score updates and commentary of the match appear in this thread. The page does not refresh automatically.

17-2 after 4 overs: Hafeez out for a golden duck as Duffy picks up his third of the match and second in as many balls.

17-2 after 3.5 overs: Rizwan was living dangerously and he finally gets caught. A ball after getting dropped by Duffy off his own bowling, the keeper-batsman reaches for a wide ball and deposits a catch in short cover.

16-1 after 3 overs: Scott Kuggeleijn generates more than decent pace in his first over.

Haider Ali 3 (4) Mohammad Rizwan 13 (12)

12-1 after 2 overs: Abdullah Shafique out for a duck. The 20-year-old deposited a straight forward catch at mid-on while trying to hit one through the midwicket. Debutant Duffy picks up the wickets in the first over of his career. Rizwan gets another boundary to end the over with.

7-0 after 1 over: Rizwan finds a boundary in the opening over albeit an inside edge that nearly got him bowled out.

0-0 after 0 over: Mitchell Santner to bowl the 1st over; Rizwan to face the first ball.

10:56am Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan will open the innings for Pakistan.

Here is a detailed piece on Shafique's batting technique:

READ: Hype or real talent: How good Abdullah Shafique's batting technique really is?

10:40am Line-ups are in

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Mark Chapman, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Blair Ticker

10:30am Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bat first.

10:20am We're 10 minutes away from the match toss.

MATCH PREVIEW: Unprepared Men in Green meet depleted Kiwis in 1st T20I as troubled tour gets underway

Pak vs NZ: Live score updates, commentary for 1st T20I in Auckland, Dec 18