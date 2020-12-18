Pak vs NZ: 1st T20I in Auckland, match preview, December 18

Pak vs NZ Photo: AFP/File

The cricketing matters of the most overshadowed tour in recent history is set to start today when Pakistan take on New Zealand in Auckland in the first of their three-match T20I series.

Ever since Pakistan's gargantuan 54-man touring party landed Down Under, they've been beset with problems and issues - all non-cricketing.

The team dispatched perfectly fine from Lahore was found to have been a Covid nest. Then there was the breaching of quarantine SOPs, playing of ungracious hosts by the Kiwis, threatening of going back by Pakistan and getting injured of Babar Azam in practice. Like that wasn't it, on the eve of the first T20I, Mohammad Amir dropped the bomb of his retirement, further stealing the limelight of the actual cricket series that starts today at 11am.

Pakistan, who already have a 13-8 record against New Zealand in the T20Is, will go as favorites in the first match as the hosts will be without some of their top cricketers, including Kane Williamson, the regular captain who has opted out of the opener of the series due to the birth of his child.

Other notable members of the Kiwis who will miss the opening game on Friday are Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, and the injured Lockie Ferguson.

The Green Shirts, on the other hand, will be without their regular captain and batsman Babar Azam, who was ruled out of the three-match series due to an injury during a training session in Queenstown.

Shadab Khan will be leading Pakistan, who will look to start the tour with a win against the inexperienced New Zealand side.

While Babar Azam's absence is a blow for the visitors, a blend of youngsters and the experienced ones is good enough to pose a strong challenge to the Black Caps.

The hosts might get some confidence due to the fact that start the series fresh from a 2-0 win against the West Indies.

However, Pakistan are less likely to feel troubled by New Zealand bowlers in the absence of Southee, Jamieson and Ferguson. Moreover, Sodhi may not pose a genuine threat to the green shirts.

New Zealand will be captained by Mitchell Santner and he will surely be under pressure due to Pakistan’s successful history against the kiwis. The experienced players' absence will add more burden on his shoulders.

Pakistan have won the last five T20Is against New Zealand and enjoy a 2-1 record at Auckland, with the Black Caps winning last against Pakistan at this venue in 2010.

The biggest challenge Pakistan will face ahead of the game would be of replacing Babar Azam at the top of batting order.

There are discussions to promote Rizwan or Hafeez in the batting order and have them open the innings with the young Abdullah Shafiq. Another possibility is to send Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafiq instead.

Pakistan have already announced 15 players for the first game of the series and they are:

Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafiq, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Iftekhar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Hussain Talat, and Wahab Riaz.

