Late Indian collapse helps Australia bounce back / Photo: Cricket Australia

Australian cricket team bounced back on the first day of the opening test against India on Thursday in Adelaide by taking three late wickets including captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari.

India after winning the toss chose to bat first. The guests put up a score of 233 at the loss of 6 wickets at day’s end.

They were in trouble early on as Prithvi Shaw was sent back to pavilion by Mitchell Starc on the second ball of the first over of the match. Struggling in the first session, India could only manage to put up 41/2.

The team then gained back the momentum in the next session with notable contributions from Cheteshwar Pujara (43), Kohli (74) and Rahane (42).

However, Australia made a roaring comeback in the last session by claiming three quick wickets to keep the Test evenly poised. Starc took 2 wickets while Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon bagged one each.

It’s safe to say the day belonged to the Australian as they took the lead in two sessions.

The teams will meet tomorrow again to resume the match in the second day of the Test.





Aus vs Ind: Match Report - Day 1 of first Test in Adelaide