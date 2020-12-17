‘Don’t mistake wealth for respect,’ Ramiz Raja reacts to Amir’s retirement

Pakistan cricket commentator Ramiz Raja reacted to Mohammad Amir’s decision of taking retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

The 58-year-old called it an untimely exit of a ‘potential superstar.’ Turning to the popular social media site Twitter, Ramiz wrote, “Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star!”

Earlier today, Amir announced his retirement from the game citing "the mental torture" and "hostile environment" created against him since he decided to limit himself to white-ball cricket last year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later confirmed Amir’s retirement and said that the board respects his decision.

Ramiz also took a dig at Amir while sharing an advice with aspiring players saying not to mistake ‘wealth for respect.’

“And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy s***!" he added.

Read: PCB 'respects' Amir’s decision to quit international cricket

Ramiz Raja reacts to Mohammad Amir’s retirement