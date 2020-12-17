Ramiz Raja reacts to Mohammad Amir’s retirement

Thursday Dec 17, 2020
Pakistan cricket commentator Ramiz Raja reacted to Mohammad Amir’s decision of taking retirement from international cricket on Thursday.
The 58-year-old called it an untimely exit of a ‘potential superstar.’ Turning to the popular social media site Twitter, Ramiz wrote, “Mohammad Amir retires. Sad untimely exit of a potential super star!”
Earlier today, Amir announced his retirement from the game citing "the mental torture" and "hostile environment" created against him since he decided to limit himself to white-ball cricket last year.
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) later confirmed Amir’s retirement and said that the board respects his decision.
Ramiz also took a dig at Amir while sharing an advice with aspiring players saying not to mistake ‘wealth for respect.’
“And a lesson for aspiring youth: Respect your talent and understand your responsibilities. Don’t mistake wealth for respect. Respect is earned by having a strong character and not by worldly glitzy s***!" he added.
