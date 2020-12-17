Singapore confirms T10 league in July next year / Photo: SingaporeSportsHub

Karachi: The top men and women cricketing stars are set to shine in Singapore next year during country’s inaugural T10 cricket league.

An announcement from Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) has confirmed that the country will host the league in July next year.

“The league is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15, 2021 at the Singapore Sports Hub - fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub, in Kallang, Singapore,” the statement said.

“This is the first T10 league where both men and women's teams will be participating. The first year will have six teams in the fray and the number will be increased to eight teams from the third year onwards,” it said.

The organisers added that franchise teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UK, China & Bangladesh will take part in the league.

SCA has also awarded the marketing and organizing rights for the T10 cricket league to Dubai-based company, that was also involved in Lanka Premier League.

A source privy to league affairs said that the tournament will provide an opportunity to witness a virtual India-Pakistan contest.

“There’s a consideration that teams may carry name of various regions in different countries, although it is not finalised yet but one thing is confirmed that teams will have ownership from India and Pakistan which will create a virtual India vs Pakistan contest during the league,” the source said.

All franchises will be offered two teams - one men’s and one women’s with single team management and both men and women cricketers will have their practice session together.

“This will allow women players from smaller teams to learn from their male counterparts and top coaches,” the source said.

“Idea is to have one male and one female coach along with gender-balanced support staff for the teams,” it said.

