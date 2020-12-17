PCB 'respects' Mohammad Amir’s decision to quit international cricket

PCB respects Amir’s decision to retire from international cricket / Photo: File

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that fast bowler Mohammad Amir has retired from international cricket and said the board "respects" his decision.

“This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage,” PCB said in an official statement.

PCB chief executive Wasim Khan spoke with Mohammad Amir this afternoon following reports that the fast bowler had announced his retirement from international cricket.

“The 29-year-old confirmed to the PCB chief executive that he has no desires or intensions of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches,” the statement added.

Earlier today, Amir announced his retirement from the game citing "the mental torture" and "hostile environment" created against him since he decided to limit himself to white-ball cricket last year.

"I am quitting cricket as I am being tortured mentally. I don't think I can take this anymore because I bore immense torture from 2010 to 2015,” the fast bowler had said.

