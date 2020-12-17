PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars CEO terms crowd vital for Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars CEO terms crowd vital for PSL / Photo: Sohail Imran

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana on Thursday termed the crowd an important part of Pakistan Super League (PSL) saying the tournament is dull without fans’ presence.

Talking to Geo Super, Rana said that crowd involvement is vital for keeping the league lively. “I believe it is important to have spectators in the stadium. PSL has no worth without crowds; with their absence the league looks dull,” he said.

Rana said that COVID-19 intrusion is unfortunate, especially now when the league has moved back home, people are not allowed to attend matches in the stadium. “Crowds did not come to the UAE during the PSL for four years. This is the first time that stadiums are full in PSL this time but unfortunately due to the pandemic matches have to be held without spectators,” he said.

Regarding whether crowd will be allowed in the upcoming season of the league, the CEO said that franchises have always made decisions regarding PSL in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“We make all decisions in consultation with PCB, whether it is a decision to hold PSL in Pakistan or to hold the remaining matches of PSL in the current situation,” he said.

Rana said that currently the second wave of Covid-19 has gained momentum and they’ll decide looking at how things turn out ahead, however, the CEO hoped that the decision taken will be in the best interests of the sponsors, crowd, franchises and the board.

