Mohammad Amir says he's quitting Pakistan cricket due to 'mental torture'

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has decided to quit international cricket and hinted of an official retirement announcement citing "the mental torture" and "hostile environment" created against him since he decided to limit himself to white-ball cricket last year.

"The sort of environment that has been created ... I don't think I can play cricket under this management," Amir said in an exclusive interview with Samaa.

"I am quitting cricket as I am being tortured mentally. I don't think I can take this anymore because I bore immense torture from 2010 to 2015."

Amir hit back at taunts that he was invested a lot in by the PCB, reminding his critics that he did not take any shortcuts and paid a full price of his part in the infamous spot-fixing scandal, although he did credit former PCB chairman Najam Sethi and Shahid Afridi for their support.

The southpaw pacer rued that his personal decision of quitting Test cricket was purposefully misconstrued and presented "as if I did not want to play for the country".

Amir singled out bowling coach Waqar Younis for accusing him of ditching the team at a time of need.

He said that there had been plenty of tacit intimation that the he was not in the team's plan, which forced him to arrive at this decision.

Amir further said that an official announcement in this regard will be made once he reaches Pakistan.

