Jaffna Stallions become LPL 2020 champions with win over Galle Gladiators

Jaffna Stallions were crowned the champion of the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 on Wednesday night, thanks to their 53-run win over Galle Gladiators in the final in Hambantota.

Batting first, the Stallions posted a 189-run target for the Gladiators, thanks to an even batting effort. Their top scorer was Pakistani veteran Shoaib Malik, who scored 46 off 35 while batting at number four as Galle's Mohammad Amir-led bowling unit struggled.

In reply, the Gladiators suffered a nightmare start and were down 3-7 by the second over.

Captain Bhanuka Rajapaksa (40) Azam Khan (36) offered some resistance but the task in hand proved too massive to accomplish.



Pakistan's Malik and fast bowler Usman Shinwari (2-20) were part of the winning side as their countrymen Amir, Azam and Ahsan Ali finished runners-up.

More to follow

