QeA Trophy: Hasan Ali shines with 10-wicket haul for Central Punjab

Wednesday Dec 16, 2020
Pakistani fast bowler Hasan Ali made a roaring comeback by taking ten wickets for Central Punjab, leading his team to a 9-wicket victory over Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday in Karachi.
The 26-year-old is the captain of the team in the four-day domestic tournament. Leading from the front, Ali carried out a good all-rounder performance. He scored an unbeaten 50 in the first innings and took 10 wickets, five in each innings.
Read: Hasan Ali wants to go back to being pre-injury Hasan Ali
Central Punjab recorded their third consecutive victory as the defending champions thrashed Balochistan in the 8th round of the first-class tournament at State Bank Stadium.
Hasan seems to have gained back his rhythm as the bowler contributed with noteworthy performances in all three victories. He took 5 wickets in the match against Sindh and 7 wickets against Northern.
The bowler last played for Pakistan in May 2019. Hasan has been subject to multiple injuries including rib fractures and back problems over past many months.