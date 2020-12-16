Aus vs Ind: Tendulkar sure about India's win despite Kohli, Sharma absences

Tendulkar confident about India’s victory despite Kohli, Sharma absences / Photo: File

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is confident that India will win the four-match Test series against Australia despite the absence of its key batsmen, Reuters reported today.

The former cricketer believes that the Indian team has enough batting depth and talent to fill in the boots of captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma.

Kohli will return to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child, while Sharma will miss the first two matches due to injury.

“Our batting has enough depth. Rohit wasn’t there in New Zealand also, it’s not the first time that we are travelling without him,” Tendulkar was quoted as saying.

The 47-year-old said that cricket is a team game and injuries are part of it. “Nothing is guaranteed. Sometimes players get injured and are ruled out of a tournament or an entire series,” he said.

“One has to be prepared to play without whoever that individual is. Eventually it is about the team, not about individuals,” Tendulkar added.

The right-handed batsman backed fellow Mumbai cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to lead the team in the longest format in Kohli’s absence.

“I’ve seen Ajinkya lead earlier. He’s quite a calm, composed guy, balanced guy. He’s aggressive but he’s in control,” Tendulkar said.

“I’ve seen him closely, he’s someone who wants to learn, who wants to grasp as many things as possible. I find him a very sincere, hardworking player,” he added.

Tendulkar thinks batting will decide the series and said building partnerships would be crucial for both sides as their bowling strengths are evenly matched.

The two teams will play the first game of the four-match Test series on Thursday in Adelaide.

