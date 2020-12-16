Pak vs NZ: Lockie Ferguson to miss Test series against Pakistan

Lockie Ferguson to miss Test series against Pakistan / Photo: Sportskeeda

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson will not be a part of the team’s Test squad for the series against Pakistan after getting diagnosed with a partial stress fracture in his back.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed the news on Wednesday in an official statement saying the bowler will be out of action for four to six weeks.

Kiwis coach Gary Stead said Ferguson’s injury is a major blow to the team, but backed him to come back.

“We’re all really feeling for Lockie,” he said. “Injuries are certainly part of our sport, but to get something like this when you’re at the very top of your game is especially disappointing.”

The 29-year-old suffered an injury to the left-side of his back after the recent T20 series against the West Indies.

While subsequent scans and imaging confirmed the partial fracture, the bowler does not need a surgery.

Ferguson has been asked to take a period of rest and rehabilitation before considering any return to play later this summer.

“Lockie has a great attitude and I know he’s up for the fight so he’ll get stuck into the rehab and we’re still hopeful he may get back on the park at the back end of summer,” Stead said.

He added that the pace and skill Ferguson has been able to consistently produce has made him one of the very best white ball bowlers in the world.

Black Caps announced their T20I squad for the series against Pakistan earlier last week. However, they have not named the Test squad yet. They will play three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan from December 18 to January 7.

New Zealand will then host Australia at home for a five-match T20I series in late February. Their busy home season will end with hosting Bangladesh for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

