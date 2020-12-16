Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan likely to lead Pakistan in T20I series

Shadab Khan likely to lead Pakistan in T20Is / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Shadab Khan is likely to recover before the first game and will lead the national team in the Twenty20 International series against New Zealand starting December 18.

The 22-year-old was feeling much better and took part in the team training session on Wednesday. He participated in fielding and physical training. The all-rounder also practiced bowling and bating in the nets.

Sources told Geo Super that the team management is satisfied with Shadab’s fitness and there is a strong possibility that the player will lead the Men in Green in the first T20 in Auckland.

The right-handed batsman was appointed deputy in white ball cricket along with Babar Azam and after the latter’s injury, Shadab was named to lead the side in the T20I series. However, the player developed a groin niggle and his unfitness led to a debate on who will lead the side if he does not recover in time.

Pakistan’s T20 squad reached Auckland yesterday and conducted a full three-hour training session. Bowlers and batsmen practiced hard at the nets. They also took part in fielding drills after physical training.

Injured players, Babar and Imam-ul-Haq, were engaged in separate training under the supervision of Dr. Sohail Saleem and team’s physiotherapist.

The two teams will three T20Is on December 18, 20 and 22 in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier, respectively.

