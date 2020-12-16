LPL 2020 final: Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions match preview, Dec 16

Galle Gladiators will look to complete their remarkable turnaround tonight when they face Jaffna Stallions in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 final at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.

Not too long ago, Galle, a sister concern of Pakistan Super League franchise Quetta Gladiators, were rooted to the bottom of the points table, having lost each of their first five matches and six of their first seven matches.

But the format's freakiness kept the door ajar and they barged in, winning both of their final two round-robin matches before edging out the injury-hit Colombo Kings in the semi-final.

They now face a Jaffna side they lost out both their matches to earlier in the tournament quite comfortably. But since then the Gladiators have found their feet and could upset their favoured opponents.

If they beat the Stallions tonight, the Gladiators would be the perfect embodiment of the phoenix that rose from the ashes. If they do so, they would also do one better than Lahore Qalandars, who had a similar zero-to-hero run, only to fall in the final hurdle in the Pakistan Super League.

Talking about PSL, tonight's final will draw plenty of interest from Pakistan as the match features plenty of their stars.

The Gladiators have Ashan Ali, Azam Khan and Mohammad Amir, whereas the Kings have Shoaib Malik and Usman Shinwari.

The match will begin at 6:30pm PST, with toss scheduled for half an hour earlier as always.

