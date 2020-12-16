'Babar Azam captaincy experiment could fail like Sachin Tendulkar'

Khalid Mahmood, a former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), fears that burdening star batsman Babar Azam with captaincy of all formats could take a toll on his performances and the entire experiment could fail like it did in legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar's case.

Tendulkar, arguably India's greatest batsman, was twice given the national team captaincy but failed on both the occasions.

Mahmood, who was the PCB chair between 1998-99, sees a similar pattern developing in Pakistan.

"No doubt Babar Azam is a top class batsman but was it reasonable to saddle him with so many responsibilities," he told Geo Super. "After all, we only have one [great] batsman and that's Babar Azam.

"Over the years several teams have made their best player their captain and then took it back. The example of Sachin Tendulkar is there for all to see. There were few batsman of his class. He was made the captain and his performances started getting effected. The same happened with Ian Botham."

Mahmood bemoaned a lack of strong leadership in the national setup.

"The PCB should not have decided in a haste but then the Board, too, had little choice as Azhar Ali was not able to do anything," he said.

"I think our system's weaknesses are clear. If we had a more robust setup, we'd already have been able to spot four to five captains."

