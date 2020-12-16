Pakistan keen to host ICC events: PCB CEO Wasim Khan / Photo: Faizan Lakhani

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan said that Pakistan is keen to host major International Cricket Council (ICC) events in near future.

Talking exclusively to Geo Super on Tuesday, the 49-year-old said that they have submitted expression of interest with ICC to host at least six major events including ICC Men’s World Cup, U19 World Cup, Women’s World Cup and T20 World Cup.

Wasim said that Pakistan is committed to provide safe, secure and healthy environment to visiting teams during the pandemic. “We will not only learn from our own experience but will also try to take a leaf from how other countries implemented SOPs and set bubbles for their respective series,“ he said.

ICC will likely announce the hosts for these events by September/October next year.

PCB is also eying to play maximum cricket on home and away basis with ‘bigger nations’ like Australia, England, South Africa and England in its next Future Tour Programme (FTP) cycle from 2023 to 2027.

Wasim revealed that PCB is working on its next FTP that will likely be ready in few months. “Our upcoming FTP is very important; we have started working to set slots. It is important for us that we play home and away series against big nations like Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa in next cycle. We will have maximum series against bigger nations,” he said.

However, the PCB CEO confirmed that there will not be any series against India. “We are not putting series against India in our next FTP cycle at the moment as things don’t seem good for cricket from their side. Although, we want to play cricket with them but things from India look uncertain,” he said.

Wasim added that the board also wants to increase the number of Test matches in each series. “We will play at least three-match test series in future,” he said,

PCB is keen to have better relations with other International Cricket Council (ICC) member boards and these bilateral series are very important for the national cricket board.

Pakistan has a busy schedule ahead for the next 24 months with fans having a lot to look forward to.

“South Africa is coming, England is coming for two T20Is, New Zealand will come to play 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs in September, and West Indies will be here in December. Australia and England will also visit Pakistan for full series in 2022. Next two years are very important for Pakistan Cricket and lots to look forward to for Pakistan cricket fans,” Wasim said.

The PCB CEO confirmed that the Australian tour will be finalized in next few weeks. “We are hopeful and confident that Australia will surely come for a full series in 2022,” he said.

Wasim also confirmed that planning bilateral cricket for Pakistan Shaheens’ and Pakistan U19 teams is on the PCB’s agenda. They are planning at least one home and one away tour every year to increase the bench strength of the national team.

