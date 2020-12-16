Imad Wasim excited about crowd’s presence in NZ / Photo: PCB

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Imad Wasim is very excited to play in the presence of crowd again during the Twenty20 International series against New Zealand starting December 18.

Speaking on the sidelines of a training session at Eden Park on Wednesday, the 31-year-old said that the teams will enjoy playing in front of a crowd. “Playing in the presence of crowd is fun. I think there will a good number of people watching the match, we will also get some support here,” he said.

The first game of the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Black Caps will be played on Friday at Eden Park in Auckland. People in New Zealand are allowed to watch the matches in stadiums.

The left-handed batsman said that the team is looking forward to the upcoming series. "We are very excited for the series. We have worked really hard this week,” he said “It was not easy for the players to participate in training immediately after the isolation, but the players have worked hard. There were a few fitness issues, but they're fine now.”

Imad also added that new players have a good chance to take advantage of Babar Azam’s injury.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was ruled out of the T20I series due to a thumb injury on Sunday. He will now likely be replaced by one of the young cricketers.

The two teams will play three T20Is on December 18, 20, and 22 in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

Read: Rizwan, Imad likely to lead if Shadab fails to recover

Pak vs NZ: Imad Wasim excited about crowd’s presence in New Zealand