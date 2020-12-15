Pak vs NZ: Scenic Queenstown's uneven pitch blamed for Babar Azam's injury

Pakistan superstar and captain Babar Azam's untimely injury could have been a manifestation of the team's long quarantine in New Zealand as well as poor playing conditions in Queenstown, cricketer-turned-pundit Ramiz Raja has claimed.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Raja explained that a long break from cricket - such as the one the national team was forced into on their arrival in New Zealand - renders the players rusty and affects their reflexes, which could have been a factor in the national camp carrying so many injuries.

Regarding Azam's specific injury, he said that Queenstown, though a scenic resort, does not host regular international cricket and the uneven bounce on its practice pitches may have been the reason why Azam got caught on his right thumb and fractured it.





