BBL 10: Melbourne Stars pacer Dilbar Hussain hamstrung, out for 4-6 weeks

Melbourne Stars pacer Dilbar Hussain has picked up a hamstring injury while playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) 10 and will be out of action for four to six weeks.

The announcement was made by the Stars on their official Twitter account, with Hussain himself conveying the disappointing news to his fans.

Hussain, who was signed by the Stars as a replacement for Haris Rauf, had a decent first match of BBL 10 where he picked up two wickets for 25 runs in his four overs as his side got the win.

In the second match, he got hamstrung while bowling his second over and could not finish, although his team still went on to win without him and are now top of the table.

With BBL 10 to go on until February 6, there is time for Hussain to come back and play in the latter part of the tournament. However, since Rauf has also been re-signed for the same window, it remains unclear what would happen of Hussain.

It is the second setback Hussain has faced since landing in Australia as soon after his arrival he had been found infected with Covid-19 and was quarantined.

