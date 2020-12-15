Pak vs NZ: Shadab Khan closing in on full fitness, could play 1st T20I

Shadab Khan is likely to lead Pakistan in absence of injured captain Babar Azam.

Pakistan cricket team's management is hopeful that Shadab Khan would reach full fitness ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday and lead the side in place of injured Babar Azam.

Shadab, who is carrying a leg injury, had his fitness monitored after the team arrived in Auckland.

Sources within the management told Geo Super that the all-rounder's condition has improved significantly and even bowled in nets.

His fitness will be under review during Wednesday's afternoon training session as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan have so far had a disastrous tour of New Zealand, what with their camp getting hit with Covid-19 and quarantines and now several of their star performers picking up untimely injuries, including captain Azam and Imam-ul-Haq.

