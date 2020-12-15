Babar Azam, Shan Masood named in Wisden's Test team of 2020

Two Pakistani cricketers, Shan Masood and Babar Azam, have been named by Wisden in its Test team of the year for 2020.

The team revealed on Tuesday features the best performers in the longest format from December 11, 2019 till now.

In the period, Shan Masood scored 419 runs in 6 matches at an average of 46.55 with a high score of 156 against England.

“Three tons in three consecutive innings earn Shan Masood his place in this team, even if he tailed off somewhat alarmingly against England,” Wisden wrote about Masood.

Babar Azam is picked as the number five batsman as he scored 600 runs in six matches during the eligibility period.

“Babar Azam made sure the return of Test cricket was a joyous, triumphant one, and it was fitting that he, a player who had already inspired such hope in the country, should provide even more. That he’ll be disappointed with his exploits in England, despite averaging just under 50, shows how high his standards now are,” Wisden stated about Pakistan’s captain.

Wisden’s Test Team of the Year, in batting order is as followed:

1. Dom Sibley

2. Shan Masood

3. Kane Williamson (C)

4. Marnus Labuschagne

5. Babar Azam

6. Ben Stokes

7. Quinton de Kock (WK)

8. Kyle Jamieson

9. Stuart Broad

10. Tim Southee

11. Nathan Lyon

