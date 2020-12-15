Mohammad Waseem lands in Lahore ahead of first pro fight in Pakistan

Mohammad Waseem

Pakistan's top boxer Mohammad Waseem landed in Pakistan on Monday ahead of his first-ever pro fight on home soil this weekend.

“Yes, I have reached today. The weather here is okay,” Waseem told The News from Lahore, where he will face Jeny Boy Boca of the Philippines this Saturday.

Waseem was accompanied on his Glasgow-to-Lahore flight by his trainer Danny Vaughn.

Waseem's opponent, Boca, 26, has fought 20 bouts, winning 14 with 12 knockouts and losing six with three knockouts.

Waseem, on the other hand, has 11 pro bouts under his belt, winning ten with seven knockouts. He just lost one fight when he was controversially undone by South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the world title bout in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

“I am going to take some rest and then tomorrow will do light workout just to maintain my weight,” Waseem said.

The fight is being arranged by British boxer and former two-time world champion Amir Khan, who is the president of the WBC Middle East Zone. Waseem plays under MTK Global, one of the major boxer management companies of the world.

