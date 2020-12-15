PM Imran Khan is consulted but does not dictate PCB: Wasim Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on Monday reiterated that while Prime Minister Imran Khan is consulted on certain cricketing matters, the premier does not dictate cricketer authorities, which he insisted is an autonomous body that takes its own decisions.

“We were reconstituted in 2019 and the [PCB patron-in-chief] Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is a former player himself, has an opinion on the matters but it doesn’t mean he goes around giving directions," Wasim is quoted as saying by The News.

“We are an autonomous system under which the Chairman Ehsan Mani makes his own decision.”

The PCB chief further said that Pakistan is ready to play India but it is they who have to decide about playing Pakistan.

“We are ready to play against India. Let the BCCI decide where to play,” he added. “For the continuation of the policy, I wish to continue to fulfill my responsibilities in the Board for the next period as well,” he said.

Wasim confirmed that the senior team’s chief selector will be announced within a week. “We will try to announce the appointment by the end of this week,” he replied to a question. “The name of the chairman of the selection and cricket committee will be revealed by Sunday or Monday,” he said.

Wasim said that if Shadab Khan is not fit, the team management has other options. He further said that PCB is strengthening the game with quality cricket and it will take time to change the 40-year-old system. He said that planning for the sixth edition of PSL has already started.

He said that Pakistan has political issues between India, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeks permission from its government to play Pakistan and in such a situation it is difficult to hold a series with India.

“New Zealand and then England will come to Pakistan next year. West Indies team will visit Pakistan in December,” he said.

READ: Nothing's changed under PM Imran Khan's govt for sports development: Mohammad Hafeez

PM Imran Khan is consulted but does not dictate PCB: Wasim Khan