Pak vs NZ: Rizwan, Imad likely to lead if Shadab fails to recover

Rizwan, Imad likely to lead if Shadab fails to recover

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Imad Wasim are the likely candidates to lead the national cricket side if Shadab Khan fails to recover before the first Twnety20 International on December 18.

According to a new report by Daily Express, Pakistan cricket team management is considering both players for captaincy as they have leadership experience. Rizwan led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to National T20 Cup title this year, while Imad Wasim led Karachi Kings to Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 victory.

After Babar Azam was ruled out of the T20I series on Sunday due to thumb injury, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Shadab Khan as the next captain. However, the 22-year-old is also unfit; carrying a groin niggle.

While the all-rounder is expected to recover before the first T20, the management is ensuring to have a back-up plan.

The team is also expected to have a new opening pair in Fakhar Zaman and Babar’s absence. Fakhar was not able to travel with the team after he was diagnosed with fever at the time of team’s departure.

As per sources in the paper, Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique are likely to open for Men in Green in the upcoming T20I series.

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 18, 20, and 22 in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier.

