Haris Rauf keen to become Pakistan's best fast bowler / Photo: PCB

Karachi: Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf on Monday said that he is eager to get recognized as one of the best fast bowlers for the country in years to come.

Talking to a group of journalists from Queenstown via online media conference, the 27-year-old said that he is trying to learn a lot from the bowling coach Waqar Younis and also aims to play red-ball cricket for Pakistan.

“I want to improve my skills for bowling with the new ball and I am working with Waqar Younis, our bowling coach, to improve my game,” Haris said.

“And of course, the way I’ve started my career; played T20Is and ODIs for Pakistan, I am also aiming to play the Test cricket for my country,” he added.

Replying to a question, the Rawalpindi born pacer said that he likes to be aggressive in his bowling as aggression is very important for fast bowlers.

He added that the series against New Zealand will be a tough one as both the teams are evenly poised looking at team formations.

“We have a good team combination and had got good time ahead to prepare ourselves for the series. It is going to be a good contest between two good teams,” Haris said.

The bowler added that he doesn’t have any negative feelings about spending 14 days in complete isolation and he is motivated ahead of the series.

Read: Babar, Imam, Shadab injuries worry Pakistan ahead of NZ series

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf keen to become Pakistan's best fast bowler