NZ vs WI: New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings to win Test series 2-0

New Zealand cricket team defeated West Indies by an in innings and 12 runs in the fourth day of the second test to win the two-match Test series 2-0 in Wellington on Monday.

After thrashing the Caribbean side in back to back an-inning victories, New Zealand climbed up the world test rankings ladder, equating Australia at number one position.

Black Caps also enjoy an extended unbeaten home run to 15 Tests after the series win against West Indies.

Batting first, the host side put up a total of 460 with a century from middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls as he scored 174. For the bowling side, Shannon Gabriel and Alzarri Joseph got three wickets apiece.

In response, West Indies team struggled in their first innings as they crumbled to 131 all out. Jermaine Blackwood was the only batsman who put up a fight with his 69 runs. Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson were the bowling super-stars as both bagged five-wicket hauls.

Enforcing the follow-on, Black Caps sent the guests back to the batting field on day 3. West Indies were at 244/6 runs by the day’s end.

The match ended in the first session on day four after Tim Southee and Neil Wagner took two wickets each to fold the West Indies’ second innings for 317 leading their team to a 12 runs victory.

Henry Nicholls was awarded Man of the Match while Kyle Jamieson won Man of the Series.

New Zealand’s next Test home series is against Pakistan from December 26 to January 7. They’re currently ranked at number three of World Test Championship, eyeing to make it to the final at Lord’s next year.

