Focus on series against Pakistan: Tom Latham / Photo: File

New Zealand wicket-keeper batsman and stand-in captain Tom Latham on Monday said that their focus is on the upcoming series against Pakistan after beating West Indies 2-0 in the two-match test series in Wellington, New18 reported.



Black Caps will play Pakistan for three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests starting December 18.

The hosts are currently holding the third position in the World Test Championship table and have a good chance of making it to the final at Lord’s next year.

However, the 28-year-old wants to focus on one game at a time. “When you look too far ahead you can sometimes get caught out,” Latham was quoted as saying.

“Our focus will shift to Pakistan and whatever happens post that we’ll assess,” he added.

Latham is leading the Kiwi side in absence of their regular captain Kane Williamson, who is currently on a paternal leave.

“The goal at the start of the test championship was to get to that final, and if we play well we give ourselves a chance and it may be a possibility,” the Christchurch born player said.

New Zealand will head to Auckland on Tuesday to begin preparations for the series against Pakistan.

Latham was confident to do well in the upcoming series and said that their good form and knowledge of home conditions would give them an edge over the guests.

“We have been playing some good cricket of late,” the batsman said. “In our conditions we certainly know how to play.”

Pakistan will also be playing in the absence of their captain and key player Babar Azam as the player was ruled out from T20I series on Sunday after fracturing his right thumb.

The two sides will play three T20Is on December 18, 20 and 22 in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier and two Tests on Dec 26-30 and Jan 3-7 in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

Read: Babar, Imam, Shadab injuries worry Pakistan ahead of NZ series

Pak vs NZ: Focus on series against Pakistan: Tom Latham