Balochistan CM invites Shahi Afridi, Wasim Akram and others to visit Quetta

Balochistan CM invites Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram and others to visit Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday invited the former Pakistani cricketing greats including Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shoaib Akhtar to visit the provincial capital Quetta.

Taking to his Twitter, the 47-year-old extended an invitation to the former players urging them to be city’s guests.

”I would like to invite Waseem Akram, Shahid Afridi, Inzimam ul Haq and shoaib Akhter to be our guest in #Quetta. Inshallah your fans shall be delighted and we would be honoured to host our heroes,” he wrote while sharing a video of Akram addressing media in some event.

Earlier, as per Jang, the province’s CM had offered the cricketing legends to set up a cricket academy in Balochistan. He shared his gratitude with Akram upon accepting the proposal.

