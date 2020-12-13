Pak vs NZ: Babar’s absence might get Pakistan a new star: Rashid Latif

Babar’s absence might get Pakistan a new star: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper Rashid Latif on Sunday said that in absence of captain Babar Azam, the national team might get a new star as this opens an opportunity for other players to step up.

Presenting his analysis on the Youtube show ‘Caught Behind’, the 52-year-old said that, although, Babar’s injury is a ‘big loss’, it could be a blessing in disguise as young players like Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique will get now get a chance to prove themselves.

“Babar Azam is a big loss. Hopefully he will recover soon. But it can work in Pakistan’s favour, too. When a big player is injured, it leads team to discover a new player. If Abdullah Shafique and Haider Ali opens the innings in Babar’s absence, and they do well then Pakistan might get a new star,” Rashid said.

“Let the youngsters open the inning and face the fire. If they are able to handle that, then they will eventually become good players,” he added.



Babar Azam has been ruled out from the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session on Sunday.

Shadab, who is named the new captain in Babar’s absence, is also carrying a groin niggle and the decision on his inclusion in the first T20 in Auckland will be made closer to the match.

“If Shadab is not fit in time then Imad Wasim could lead Pakistan in T20s as he recently led in Pakistan Super League (PSL) as well,” Rashid added.

