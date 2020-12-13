Pak vs NZ: ‘Not ideal conditions’: Waqar Younis on New Zealand tour

‘Not ideal conditions’: Waqar Younis on NZ tour / Photo: PCB (Youtube screenshot)

Pakistan cricket bowling-coach Waqar Younis on Sunday said that the national cricket team is not undergoing ‘ideal world preparations’ for the series against New Zealand as these are difficult times.

In a virtual press conference from Queenstown, the 49-year-old said that, although, these are not perfect conditions to prepare, the team will try to give its best.

“We have to deal with it, that’s the thing,” he said, “ These are difficult times but we are here to play, to compete and InshaAllah I hope by the time T20 series comes we will be pretty much ready to do our best to bring out the best result for the country.”

The former fast bowler added that due to Covid-19; it was not easy for players to stay in managed isolation and then come out of it. The team was not granted exemption to train during the 14-day quarantine period and now due to lack of time, Waqar said the team will have to work harder.

The right-arm pacer said the team was shocked with Babar Azam’s exclusion from the T20I series against New Zealand but admitted that injuries are part of the game.

“There is no doubt that Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen in the world and he is the best batsman of Pakistan. Unfortunately injuries are part of the game but this injury happened at the wrong time,” he said.

Waqar, however, stressed that in Babar’s absence, younger players will have opportunity to prove themselves. “This is a good opportunity for other players to come forward and perform well; for younger players to step up,” he added.

Earlier today, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Babar Azam has been ruled out from T20I series against New Zealand after fracturing a thumb in throw-down practice session. In his absence, Shadab Khan has been named the captain of the national T20 team.

However, Shadab, too, is not well as the all-rounder is carrying a groin niggle. Waqar was optimistic that Shadab will be recovered before the start of the first T20 on December 18. “I’m hopeful that Shadab will fully recover by the first match. God forbid, if he does not, then Misbah and Co will decide who to announce as the new captain,” he added.

