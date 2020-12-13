Boxer Mohammad Waseem confident to win the Lahore fight

Mohammad Waseem confident to win the Lahore fight / Photo: File

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem on Saturday said that he is in good shape and is confident to win the fight against Philippine boxer Jeny Boy Boca in Lahore on December 19, The News reported.

“Yes, I am 200 percent in top shape and InshaAllah will win fight on my home soil,” he said.

The 33-year-old is currently in Glasgow preparing for the match and quite satisfied with his training. “I am very much satisfied with my preparation here. I also have been working with England’s top nutritionist Steven Floyd,” he said.

“I am very happy and very much energized. This may be a big turning point in my career as I am now focusing on nutrition as a real professional and here everything is excellent,” the 2010 World Combat Games gold medalist said.

The fight in Lahore this week will be the player’s first on home soil. In the beginning, it was expected to be Middle East title bout but now it will be a ranking fight for the country’s prolific fighter.

Waseem has played 11 bouts, winning ten with seven knockouts. He just lost one fight when he was controversially undone by South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the world title bout in July 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

Boca, on the other hand, has played 20 bouts, winning 14 with 12 knockouts and losing six with three knockouts.

Waseem will be participating in a bout after a long time as he last played a year ago on November 22 beating Ganingan Lopez. The Quetta born boxer said that he would play against the Philippine fighter as per his plan. “Yes, if there is a chance I may go for knockout win,” the fighter said.

Waseem will land in Lahore on December 14.

