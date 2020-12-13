Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Imam ul Haq injured

Babar, Imam, Shadab injuries worries Pakistan ahead of NZ series

After a tough quarantine period of 14-days, Pakistan cricket team has now fallen victim to multiple injury cases. Three Pakistani players including Captain Babar Azam, Vice Captain Shadab Khan and Test opener Imam-ul-Haq have suffered injuries in practice session in Queenstown.

In a press release on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that Babar Azam has been ruled out from the three-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand after suffering a fracture in his right thumb during a practice session on Sunday.

Shadab, who will lead the team in Babar’s absence, is also carrying a groin niggle that kept his participation in the net sessions to batting only. The 22-year-old had missed the T20I series against Zimbabwe due to a similar injury.

However, unlike Babar Azam, Shadab has not been ruled out from the series yet. The decision on his inclusion in the first T20 in Auckland will be made closer to the match.

Read: Babar Azam ruled out from NZ T20I series

Pakisan head coach Misbah ul Haq said that they will not take any risks with Shadab and wait for the all-rounder to fully recover first.

“The medical team is monitoring Shadab Khan’s groin niggle and we remain optimistic that he will be available for the T20Is, but we will neither risk him nor the team’s chances if we think he needs a few more days to be back to his complete fitness,” Misbah said.

Meanwhile, Imam-ul-Haq also fractured his left thumb during a throw-down session on Saturday. The left-handed batsman has been advised to take rest for 12 days.

Consequently, Imam will miss Pakistan Shaheens’ only four-day match against New Zealand A in Whangarei starting December 17. The 25-year-old will be monitored by doctors before confirming his participation in the first Test on December 26.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for three T20Is on December 18, 20 and 22 respectively and two Tests on December 26-30 and January 3-7.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is:

Shadab Khan (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Musa Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz. Babar Azam (withdrawn due to injury)

Pakistan Shaheens for New Zealand ‘A’ four-day match:

Rohail Nazir (captain), Abid Ali, Amad Butt, Azhar Ali, Danish Aziz, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah, Zafar Gohar and Zeeshan Malik. Imam-ul-Haq (withdrawn due to injury)

Read: NZ announces T20I squad against Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Imam ul Haq injured