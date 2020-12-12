Shahid Afridi dismisses rumours about daughter’s illness / Photo: @SAfridiOfficial (Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has dismissed the rumours on social media regarding his daughter’s illness saying she is ‘totally okay’, Jang reported.

The 40-year-old said that his daughter is not unwell and the news circulating on social media is incorrect.

Last week Afridi pulled out from the Sri Lankan domestic Twenty20 tournament Lanka Premier League (LPL) midway citing ‘personal emergency.’

Although, the player had not revealed the nature of the emergency, people on social media started speculating that he left because his daughter was hospitalized.

Afridi said that the rumours are not true and urged the social media users to be more responsible and avoid spreading misinformation.

Earlier on Sunday, the star all-rounder shared an adorable picture with his daughter wishing her a happy birthday. "I'm blessed to have my daughters around me. Thank you, Allah, for the blessings," he wrote. The former player has five daughters.

