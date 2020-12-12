Haider Ali changes training time for Shaheen Afridi

Young Pakistani batsman Haider Ali on Saturday revealed that he changed his hotel training time in New Zealand for left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Talking to media in an online session from Queenstown, Haider said that the bowler could not sleep due to his early morning training. “I had to change my training time in the room because fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi could not sleep at night," he said.

The 20-year-old said that in the beginning by staying in the room only he could not tell if it is day or night. He used to train in the hotel room right after Fajr [morning] prayers. Sometimes the batsman would go to the balcony, other times he would start jogging.

Read: Haider Ali aims to learn more from batting coach Younis Khan

Haider said that he did not realize that Shaheen was disturbed by his training sessions as the bowler was staying in the room below his. “I did not know that Shaheen's room was in the room below mine. When I talked to him I found out that he could not sleep because of my training so then I changed my training time,” the batsman said.

The Attock born cricketer also talked about difficult time the team spent in the 14-day quarantine in Christchurch. “It was a difficult time for us because we couldn't train during that time. We have been doing physical training in the rooms,” he said.

The batsman was grateful for the support he received from senior players and coaching staff. He said he will try to play his natural game and try to fulfill whatever role he is given to play.

Pakistan will play New Zealand for three-T20Is from December 18 to December 22 and two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Read: NZ announces T20I squad against Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: Haider Ali changes training time for Shaheen Afridi