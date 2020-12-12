Aus vs Ind: Will Pucovski ruled out from Adelaide Test against India

Will Pucovski ruled out from Adelaide Test against India / Photo: Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia (CA) on Saturday ruled out potential debutant Will Pucovski from first Test against India after the batsman failed to recover from a concussion.

Meanwhile Marcus Harris has been called up as his replacement.

The 22-year-old was expected to make his debut and open the innings in Adelaide from December 17 alongside the out-of-form Joe Burns after team’s regular opener David Warner was ruled out for suffering a groin tear.

Pucovski, who whacked back-to-back double centuries in the Sheffield Shield this season, was struck on the helmet during a warm-up match between India A and Australia A during the week.

Due to his history of concussion injuries, selectors are taking no chances.

"Given the spate of injuries in recent weeks, we´re fortunate to be able to bring a player of Marcus´ calibre into the Test squad," National Selector Trevor Hohns said.

"At the same time, we are disappointed for David and Will that they will not be available for the first Test.

"We have taken a conservative approach in managing Will since he sustained the concussion and hope he and David will be back to full health ahead of the Boxing Day Test."

Harris made his debut against India at Adelaide two years ago and has played nine Tests, but not since Australia retained the Ashes in England last year.

He is back in the frame after scoring 355 runs at an average of 118.33 in two Shield matches this season.

Australia are still sweating on the fitness of young all-rounder Cameron Green, who was firming for a Test debut until he too suffered a blow to the head.

Cricket Australia team doctor Pip Inge on Friday said that the player had a mild concussion and was being monitored.

