‘NZ tour not that easy’: Inzamam-ul-Haq / Photo: PCB

Former chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Saturday said that Pakistan cricket team’s upcoming series against New Zealand is not going to be that easy.

Talking to media in Lahore, the former cricketer said that the national team has difficulties in New Zealand conditions. “Players will have to work hard to adapt to the wicket conditions,” he said.

The 50-year-old added that winning in New Zealand is’ not so easy’ for Pakistan.

Read: Inzamam wonders why Sarfaraz, Fakhar were picked for New Zealand tour

While Inzamam appreciated the addition of new players in the cricket squad, he said experience is what will eventually lead the team to victory.

“In New Zealand experience comes in handy. It will be difficult to win if we play young players,” he said.

The former batsman was disappointed with players violating the Covid-19 protocols and said that should have been avoided. However, he sympathized with players saying it was difficult for them to stay in quarantine.

Inzamam also hinted at Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision of not investing in a chartered flight being a possible reason for positive Covid-19 tests in the squad. “Travelling on a commercial flight could also be a reason why multiple players came out corona positive,” he said.

PCB has also been criticized by other former players in the past; including Shoaib Akhtar, for not taking a chartered flight to New Zealand.

Men in Green will play Black Caps for three T20Is from December 18 to December 22 and two Tests from December 26 to January 7.

Read: NZ announces T20I squad against Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: 'New Zealand tour not that easy': Inzamam-ul-Haq