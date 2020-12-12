Lewis Hamilton happy to be back after Covid-19 recovery / Photo: CNN

Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton is glad to be back to his Mercedes car for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday after recovering from Covid-19, BBC Sports reported.

"I am just happy to be back and grateful to be back with the team,” he was quoted as saying.

"It's not something I really want to go into deeply about. It was an experience, for sure,” the world champion added.

Hamilton had missed last week’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after contracting the novel coronavirus on December 1. Although, he faced mild symptoms the player was forced to isolate in a hotel.

The 35-year-old later tested negative on Wednesday in time to make it at F1 season-ending race at Yas Marina.

The seven-time champion said that he had missed doing what he loves and that it took him much of the day to feel comfortable again in the car.

"It has taken a good session and a half to get back in the flow even though it was such a short amount of time not in the car," Hamilton said.

The player said that his car wasn't quite the way it was when he had left it. He also had problems getting back the balance but was confident on working his way back to where he was comfortable with it.

